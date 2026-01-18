GCW Crime Wave Results – January 18, 2026

The following results are from Sunday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Crime Wave event at Wave in Wichita, Kansas, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Terry Yaki def. Gavin Ash in a Singles Match.

– The Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire) def. Unsigned And Don’t Care (Gary Jay and Anakin Murphy) in a Tag Team Match.

– KJ Orso def. Shotzi Blackheart in an Intergender Match.

– Matt Tremont def. Brick Savage in a Singles Match.

– Vengador def. Samuray Del Sol in a 2026 Jersey J-Cup Qualifying Match.

– Gringo Loco def. EFFY in a Singles Match.

– Jordan Oliver def. Oro in a Singles Match.

– Atticus Cogar (c) def. Priscilla Kelly to retain his GCW World Championship.