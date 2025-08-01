GCW Hit Em Up Results – August 1, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Hit Em Up event at the Williams Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– YDNP (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) and Terry Yaki defeated Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones.

– The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) lay out Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar.

– Masha Slamovich (c) defeated Gary Jay to retain her JCW World Championship.

– Matt Cardona, Mark Sterling and Tommy Invincible defeated Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo and Matt Tremont.

– 1 Called Manders defeated Steve Maclin.

– Billie Starkz defeated Atticus Cogar.

– Emersyn Jayne and Drew Parker defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley) in a Deathmatch.

– EFFY (c) defeated Crowbar to retain his GCW World Championship.

– Bear Bronson and Slade defeated Dr. Redacted and Mr. Danger in a Deathmatch.

