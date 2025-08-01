GCW Hit Em Up Results – August 1, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Hit Em Up event at the Williams Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful.com:
– YDNP (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) and Terry Yaki defeated Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel and Cappuccino Jones.
– The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) lay out Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar.
– Masha Slamovich (c) defeated Gary Jay to retain her JCW World Championship.
– Matt Cardona, Mark Sterling and Tommy Invincible defeated Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo and Matt Tremont.
– 1 Called Manders defeated Steve Maclin.
– Billie Starkz defeated Atticus Cogar.
– Emersyn Jayne and Drew Parker defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley) in a Deathmatch.
– EFFY (c) defeated Crowbar to retain his GCW World Championship.
– Bear Bronson and Slade defeated Dr. Redacted and Mr. Danger in a Deathmatch.