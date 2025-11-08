GCW Massacre In Maine Results – November 8, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Massacre In Maine event at the Yarmouth Amvets in Yarmouth, Maine, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Ryan O’Neill defeated Mortar, Smiley, Seabass Finn, 23 Hazard and TJ Crawford in a Scramble Match.

– Top Team (Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas) defeated Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller and Kylon King).

– KJ Orso defeated Maki Itoh.

– Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) (c) def. Starstruck (Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas) to retain their GCW World Tag Team Championship.

– Dezmond Cole (c) defeated Charles Mason to retain his Limitless Wrestling World Championship.

– Marcus Mathers defeated Ace Romero.

– Savage GnomeDozer (Bear Bronson, Gabby Forza and Matt Tremont) defeated VNDL48 (Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar and Christian Napier).

– Danhausen defeated Shotzi Blackheart.

– EFFY (c) vs. Ricky Morton in a GCW World Championship Match ends in a no contest.

– KJ Orso, Atticus Cogar and Kerry Morton defeated Joey Janela, GCW World Champion EFFY and Ricky Morton.