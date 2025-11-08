GCW Massacre In Maine Results – November 8, 2025

GCW Massacre In Maine

The following results are from Saturday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Massacre In Maine event at the Yarmouth Amvets in Yarmouth, Maine, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Ryan O’Neill defeated Mortar, Smiley, Seabass Finn, 23 Hazard and TJ Crawford in a Scramble Match.

– Top Team (Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas) defeated Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller and Kylon King).

– KJ Orso defeated Maki Itoh.

– Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) (c) def. Starstruck (Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas) to retain their GCW World Tag Team Championship.

– Dezmond Cole (c) defeated Charles Mason to retain his Limitless Wrestling World Championship.

– Marcus Mathers defeated Ace Romero.

– Savage GnomeDozer (Bear Bronson, Gabby Forza and Matt Tremont) defeated VNDL48 (Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar and Christian Napier).

– Danhausen defeated Shotzi Blackheart.

– EFFY (c) vs. Ricky Morton in a GCW World Championship Match ends in a no contest.

– KJ Orso, Atticus Cogar and Kerry Morton defeated Joey Janela, GCW World Champion EFFY and Ricky Morton.

