GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 Results – December 30, 2023

The following results are from Saturday’s GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 event at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

– Masha Slamovich def. Risa Sera and Emersyn Jayne in a 3-Way GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match.

– John Wayne Murdoch def. Jacob Fatu and “Broski” Jimmy Lloyd in a 3-Way GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match.

– Miedo Extremo def. Shane Mercer in a GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match.

– Violento Jack def. Ciclope in a GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 First Round Match.

– John Wayne Murdoch def. Masha Slamovich in a GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 Semi-Final Match.

– Miedo Extremo defeated Violento Jack in a GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8 Semi-Final Match.

– Jordan Oliver defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Gringo Loco, Mr. Danger, Cole Radrick and Joey Janela in a 6-Way Scramble Match.

– Miedo Extremo def. John Wayne Murdoch in the finals of the GCW Nick Gage Invitational Tournament 8.