GCW So Alive Results – March 7, 2026

The following results are from Saturday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) So Alive event at the Valley Dale Ballroom in Columbus, Ohio, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Joey Janela def. Anakin Murphy.

– Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. The Outbreak (Abel Booker and Jacksyn Crowley).

– Gary Jay def. Beastman.

– Gringo Loco def. Marcus Mathers.

– Shotzi Blackheart def. Nate Webb.

– Ryan O’Neill and Bustah And The Brain (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) def. Juni Underwood, Facade and Logan Cavazos, and Gavin Ash, Terry Yaki and Bobby Flaco, and Jeffrey John, Rachel Armstrong and Kristian Robinson in a 4-Way Trios Match.

– Josh Bishop def. Sam Holloway.

– Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown and Yabo The Clown) def. Bang and Matthews (Davey Bang and August Matthews).

– Vipress def. Brittnie Brooks.

– VNDL48 (Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar) vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray and Matthew Justice) ends in a no contest when Christian Napier interferes. Mance Warner and Steph De Lander then make their return.

– VNDL48 (Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar and Christian Napier) def. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, AJ Gray and Matthew Justice).