Getting To Know TJ Crawford

TJ Crawford has been a consistent name heard on the Independent Wrestling scene. He has appeared in several Independent promotions, including MLW. He has also wrestled on an episode of AEW Dark.

PWMania.com had the chance to talk to TJ Crawford about his career and the future.

The Beginning:

Crawford began training at the Create-A-Pro NJ training facility run by Pat Buck. He made his debut on July 23rd, 2016. He later became part of the faction called The Beach Bums. His teammates in the group were Brody & Freddie IV.

As time passed, Crawford ventured out and wrestled in multiple promotions, sometimes as a singles wrestler and sometimes in a tag team or six-man tag matches.

As he became a household name, predominantly on the East Coast, more promotions started using him. He was also on an episode of AEW Dark on September 22nd, 2021.

Suffering A Setback After Injury:

Crawford was on a roll and doing well until he sustained an injury towards the end of 2021, which sidelined him for most of the 2022 year.

He returned at a WrestlePro PPV called “SeptemBrawl” on September 9th, 2022, and successfully defeated Aaron Rourke.

Looking At 2023 & The Future:

Since his return from injury, TJ has undoubtedly had the biggest year of his career in 2023. Wrestling 92 matches for 23 different promotions. So far, his 2024 has not slowed either; if anything, it continues to pick up steam.

Crawford has had a busy 2024, working and teaching many of the young talent at Beyond Wrestling’s Open Wrestling and was the Wrestling Open Jumbo Prix Tournament runner-up. In addition, he has been making his presence felt in Beyond Wrestling, along with Brad Hollister and Brick City Boyz, who together make up the Big Business faction.

He is the current B!P Bedlam Champion for Blitzkrieg! Pro Wrestling and continues to work in MLW alongside Tony Deppen & Griffin McCoy.

Advice For Aspiring Wrestlers:

In closing, I asked him what advice he would give someone trying to get into the professional wrestling business.

TJ responded, “You have to be 100% dedicated if you are serious about being in this business. Be prepared to hear the word no often and be heavily criticized; you need thick skin. But I will also say it’s the most fun business you can ever be a part of!”

