Indie Wrestler Arrested For Allegedly Sending Nude Photos To Underage Girl

According to Coosa Valley News, 25-year-old David Joseph Mabry, an independent wrestler from Georgia, was arrested on August 19 and charged with distributing materials depicting nudity or sexual conduct.

The report indicates that Mabry allegedly sent a photo of his exposed genitals to a girl via text message.

Furthermore, the report states that Mabry, who wrestled as DJ Black for NAWA Classic, was also arrested and charged with misdemeanor obscene internet contact with a child back in April.

NAWA Classic, now known as Prime Time Wrestling, dropped Mabry last year after the allegations first surfaced.