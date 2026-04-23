Giovanni Vinci Opens Up On Wrestling Future After WWE

Former WWE star Giovanni Vinci appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including whether wrestling remains his primary focus.

Vinci said, “Yeah, it’s been my passion since I was 13 years old. It gave me purpose in life. It was the one thing that drove me, motivated me, made me realize my dream of moving to America and doing what I do. It gave me the life that I have now, so I could never be bitter about wrestling itself. I just needed some time away, like you do sometimes. I had my first match in 2011, so 14-15, years, non-stop. I wouldn’t have made the decision myself, but the decision was made for me, and when it happened, because I was determined. When I signed with WWE, I’m WWE all the way, stick it out till the end. But when it happened, I was like, Okay, well, that’s that. I’m gonna take some time away. I’m gonna take some time for myself, and when I’m ready, I’m going back to doing the things that I love.”

On if he has had any talks with AEW or TNA when his non-compete expired:

“Not really. I did eventually have some good conversations. But nothing is set in stone yet. I just know that the way I’m working out now, I think I’m good to go already, and the longer it goes on, the better setup I will be. And when that opportunity comes, wherever it is, I know I’m going to go all in and I’m going to kill it, because that was the whole point of taking that time off just to completely recharge the batteries and come back fresh.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)