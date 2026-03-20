Giulia Reflects On Black Eye She Gave Rhea Ripley That Went Viral

Giulia recently appeared as a guest on UNLIKELY with Adrian Hernandez.

The following are some of the highlights.

On taking English lessons: “I go to English class twice a week. Also, I take extra English class. [I have] an app on the phone and YouTube. If I have time, I sit down and study, study, study. My English was zero when I came here.”

On Nikki Cross helping a lot with her transition to WWE main roster: “Nikki Cross. She’s so nice. So scary, but yeah. She helped me a lot. She helped me [with] everything. She’s my treasure.”

On giving Rhea Ripley a black eye with a stomp: “I just showed my respect for Rhea. That’s it. She’s strong, she’s amazing. She’s exactly a superstar. So yeah, just respect.”

Watch the complete Giulia interview via the YouTube player embedded below.