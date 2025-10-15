Grayson Waller On Logan Paul: “He Genuinely Cares About What We Do”

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller isn’t bothered by comparisons to YouTuber-turned-WWE star Logan Paul — in fact, he takes it as a compliment. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, the outspoken Australian discussed the frequent parallels drawn between the two, praising Paul’s achievements and the mainstream attention he’s brought to WWE.

“I don’t think that is a negative at all. Obviously, everything Logan’s done inside a short amount of time is very impressive. Look at everything he does outside the WWE. Look at the eyes that he brings to WWE,” Waller said.

Waller revealed that he was among the first WWE stars to work with Paul when he began his training at the WWE Performance Center and immediately noticed his dedication.

“I could tell that day like he genuinely cares about what we do, and he’s very passionate,” he continued. “When you’re coming in as a celebrity, that’s the line that we draw in the locker room. Like, do you actually care about this? Are you trying to get a payday, trying to get eyes on you? Are you trying to just take from us? But Logan’s not that guy. He genuinely cares, and he’s very good at it, and I think that upsets a lot of people. So if I get compared to him, I’m not stressing — but I also do think I set myself apart from Logan in a lot of ways.”

While Waller praised Paul, he pointed out one key difference — his full-time commitment to WWE. With Paul balancing numerous ventures outside of wrestling, Waller believes his consistent presence on WWE television distinguishes him from the U.S. Champion.

Both men share brash, confident personas and exceptional microphone skills, making the comparison a natural one among fans.

Currently, Grayson Waller has been appearing on Monday Night Raw, forming an unlikely on-screen alliance with The New Day. The trio has been featured in several comedic backstage segments in recent weeks.