Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In the lineup, Lexis King will face Tavion Heights in a WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Match. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will compete against “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a singles match. Additionally, Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Jacy Jayne, will battle Wren Sinclair in a non-title match.

There will also be a concert featuring Joe Hendry, and the winners of the 2025 NXT Year-End Awards will be announced.

Previously announced for the show is Ethan Page, the WWE NXT North American Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion, defending his title against TNA star Moose from The System.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.