Logan Paul Credits Paul Heyman For Keeping Him ‘In Check’ In WWE

Top WWE star Logan Paul recently appeared on ESPN First Take to discuss various topics, including which is harder: WWE or boxing against legend Floyd Mayweather.

Paul said, “Yeah, between fighting Floyd Mayweather and doing WWE. You know, it’s a hard question just because of how good I am at most everything. And also how humble I am. And that’s not just me saying that, That’s just what everyone says. But I would definitely have to say WWE is way harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather. I’ve said this before, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done by a mile. Boxing is is obviously difficult, Floyd Mayweather is very good. But wrestling involves a 360 degree skillset where you have to work every part of your mind and body that I just have not experienced before in a craft.”

On what he has learned from Paul Heyman:

“I think a better question is what haven’t I learned from Paul Heyman? That guy is a wealth of knowledge. I spend every second I can with him backstage when we’re not wrestling just learning the craft. He’s taught me a bunch. I can get into like granular wrestling terms, or I can keep it high-level. And the one thing that he’s definitely taught me is that with him by my side, I have someone on the executive team who can speak for me so I don’t have to make stupid decisions backstage where I would lose my job. Like attacking CM Punk because he pisses me off. Instead of doing that, I can just go to Paul Heyman, right? And he can talk to the executives and handle it professionally. So he keeps me in check and now that I have a unit, I just don’t see how we’re going to be stopped at all.”

