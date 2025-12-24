Bayley Expands Lodestone Project With New YouTube Channel

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Bayley recently hosted an all-women’s wrestling seminar called Lodestone, which focuses on in-ring development and career growth.

The session featured several up-and-coming wrestlers, including Izzy, Gabby Forza, Rachel Armstrong, Dani Mo, Janai Kai, Brooke Havok, Nor Diana, Liviyah, and Nikki Blackheart.

Several established WWE names also participated as guest coaches, bringing valuable experience and insight to the event. Among those who made appearances were John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, and Lyra Valkyria.

Additionally, Bayley has launched a YouTube channel for Lodestone, which documents the project from the inside.

This channel complements her self-funded Lodestone camp and provides fans with an insider’s view of how the program is structured and operated. The Lodestone YouTube channel emphasizes professional wrestling while also fostering shared goals, encouragement, and a sense of community. Although Bayley remains active on the main roster, the Lodestone initiative allows her to mentor new talents beyond the scope of televised storylines.

On her Twitter (X) account, Bayley announced that the channel will grow steadily, with the first video set to launch soon and more content planned throughout 2026.