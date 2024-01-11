Guests Announced For Next Wednesday’s Edition Of WWE’s The Bump

Next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is going to be a good one.

Following today’s new installment of the weekly WWE digital series, which featured SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, Jinder Mahal and Michin as guests, the lineup for next week’s show was announced.

Scheduled as the main guest for the weekly Wednesday afternoon WWE YouTube show next week on January 17, 2024 will be WWE Superstar and LWO member Carlito.

In addition to Carlito, another longtime WWE veteran will appear on the show, as Randy Orton will take part in a sit-down interview with Kayla Braxton.

WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 1pm EST. / 10am PST. on the official WWE YouTube channel.