GUNTHER Addresses Possibility Of WWE Adding New Members To Imperium

Could Imperium grow to more than three members?

During a recent interview with Steve Fall, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER spoke about exactly that.

“We get that question asked quite a lot to be honest, and I always have to give the answer, no, I think it’s perfect how it is,” he said. “I’m a big believer in never change a running system. I think too much in and outs can water a group down a little bit, if that makes sense. I think yeah, we’re all together for a reason. Nothing’s random there.

GUNTHER continued, “We all are tightly connected in our private life too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started and there’s a history of that group for a long time before WWE. So it’s something that was just authentically there. As of right now, I feel like it’s good how it is.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.