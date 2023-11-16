GUNTHER Doesn’t See I-C Title Headlining WrestleMania 40, Talks Potential Roman Reigns Match

GUNTHER recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Ring General” spoke about whether or not he feels the Intercontinental Championship will headline WrestleMania 40, as well as a potential match with Roman Reigns.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On a potential match with Roman Reigns: “We’ll see. Do I think in the long run it will be a very interesting matchup. I think so, yeah. Because I think what Roman is to the Universal Title now is what I am to the Intercontinental Championship, I think the role or position is very similar to that. But he’s doing his thing now. I do my thing. That’s okay for me. And further down the line that’s definitely something interesting to get into.”

On whether the Intercontinental Title will headline WrestleMania 40: “That’s not gonna happen, but I think there’s a ranking system and everything for a reason. I think it’s quite obvious that I outgrew the Intercontinental Championship already, I am ready to make that next step.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.