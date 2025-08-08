GUNTHER Opens Up About Balancing WWE Success and Real-Life Priorities

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER recently appeared on Six Feet Under to discuss various topics, highlighting how much he is enjoying his work in the company right now.

GUNTHER said, “I really enjoying working for the company right now, the people I work with I enjoy working with them. Yeah, fulfill my contract that I have right now and kind of like ride along.”

He continued, “I try to get better every time I step in the ring. Its like the small things, they just carry on all the time. It’s not really like, ‘I gotta win this now’ or ‘I gotta achieve this.’ For me personally, wrestling accolades — in our bubble, they are good achievements but when I’m outside of that, it’s not really — I don’t know, I don’t want to put stress on my life for that.”

On putting things into perspective:

“Before WrestleMania, there was this whole deal where like, is it gonna be the main with Jey and stuff like that. You catch yourself a little bit where you’re like, oh yeah, it should be, it’s for the title. But then, you kick out of it and go, at the end of the day, if I look my son in the face and tell him, ‘Son, I main evented WrestleMania’, he’s not going to give a [****] about that. You’ve got to put things in perspective a little bit sometimes.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)