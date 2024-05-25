GUNTHER: “Randy Orton Is Maybe One Of The Biggest Legends That Ever Came Out Of WWE”

Randy Orton will face Gunther in the King of the Ring Tournament finals at today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE event in Saudi Arabia. The winner will face a World Heavyweight or Undisputed WWE Title match at SummerSlam.

Gunther advanced to the finals of Raw this past Monday after defeating Jey Uso. On Friday’s SmackDown, Orton defeated Tama Tonga to advance to the finals.

Following this week’s SmackDown, Gunther discussed the upcoming match and praised the future WWE Hall of Famer.

Gunther said, “I sure will face Randy Orton tomorrow in the finals. What an opportunity it is, right? What a chance. I came here to do this. I came here to be in the ring with the best of the best, and Randy is maybe one of the biggest legends that ever came out of WWE. But to become a legend myself, I gotta beat a legend tomorrow, and tomorrow, ‘The Ring General’ will officially become the King of the Ring.”