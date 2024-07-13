GUNTHER Reveals Why He Has Been Absent From WWE TV

2024 WWE King of the Ring “The Ring General” GUNTHER recently appeared on Gorilla Position, where he talked about a number of topics including why he has been abset from WWE programming as of late.

GUNTHER said, “I’m a big fan of ‘less is more.’ It applies to many aspects of life. After winning King of the Ring, it was clear I’d be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. So, there wasn’t much need for me to be heavily involved before Money in the Bank. I had the luxury of sitting back and watching the drama with Judgment Day, Seth’s return, and all the chaos with Punk and Drew. It was quite amusing, and I enjoyed it.”

GUNTHER will be challenging WWE World Heavyweight Champion “El Campeon” Damian Priest for his title at SummerSlam.

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)