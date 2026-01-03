Hall Of Famer Addresses Chris Jericho WWE Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer JBL spoke with VideoGamer.com about various topics, including top WWE star and member of The Vision, Logan Paul.

JBL said, “I love Logan Paul. I think he’s fantastic. I think the guy’s a future world champion and I think he’s just doing an incredible job… I’ve got a lot of respect for Logan Paul, I’ve met him in person a few times. Very nice, respectful guy. I’m a big fan of his.”

On how his respect for Paul comes from the fact that he stays in character at all times:

“I think if you look at the Paul Brothers, Jake and Logan Paul, these guys have made hundreds of millions of dollars, they don’t change, whether it’s a character or not, or whether it’s themselves or whether it’s a manipulated PR plan, whatever it is, it’s fantastic. But they’re not coming out and going, ‘oh guys, that was just me playing’. When you do that, I think it takes away from it.”

On how Paul should not be rated higher than him in WWE 2K25:

“I don’t know if he should be rated higher than me.”

On being part of the December 21st AAA Guerra De Titanes commentary team:

“Sometimes you see a show and it makes you realize how much and why you love this business and that was that show to me. I was blown away by it. I can’t remember seeing a better show. It’s been years! That show was from top to bottom, one of the best wrestling shows I’ve ever seen. I think Jeremy Borash and Undertaker, who are the two driving forces behind creative over there, they’re brilliant. And I’m not using that word lightly. Brilliant guys. And they just did a remarkable job. But they also have remarkable talent. Dorian Rodan, who’s been there for AAA with his family, Konnan, these guys are a wonderful team. They have a great nucleus down there. They have great talent. They have got great people behind the scenes. I think a lot of great things are going to come out of there. ”

On if he wants to help with production or just do commentary for AAA:

“Just commentary. If they ask me, I sit down there at ringside. The way I like to do commentary is I like to sit at ringside during the day and I’ll watch guys preparing their matches. I watch guys going over rehearsals. I watch guys doing things. I’m there in case somebody needs to talk to me and tell me something. I want the talent to come up and talk to me and tell me the things that they need to get across in commentary. And the good ones always do. Sometimes I have to pull it out of some people, because they don’t know that it’s okay to do that. But I’m not asked to do production. They don’t need me. They do a great job themselves. An incredible job. But I’d be happy to help. I’ve been a producer before. I love producing matches. I love helping young guys. So if they ask me, I’d be more than happy to do it.”

On the “missed opportunity” of a feud between himself and Chris Jericho:

“I do, and there’s a couple of rivalries missed, but because the brand split was one of them, I remember at WrestleMania one time, I did an interaction with Triple H and I just remember how well it went. I thought, man I’d love to wrestle Hunter right now. He was the top heel on Raw and I was one of the top heels on SmackDown. And I just always wanted to have that clash and we never did because of the brand split and always thought that was an opportunity I would love to have had. Because Hunter was so freaking good. But Jericho’s the same. I remember in the early 90s, I went to work for Genichiro Tenryu in Japan. And it was my first time stepping up in companies and Chris was there working the junior heavyweight tournament. And I remember thinking that this guy was going to be one of the greatest because what they were doing, you talk about stuff that was insane. I don’t know how those guys lived through those tours. They were doing so much crazy stuff, but I just remember how talented Jericho was when I first saw him and everything he’s done since, he’s constantly reinventing himself. I have the utmost respect for Chris, and I think he’s fantastic. I don’t know where he is going now, but I would love to have had a run with Chris. I had a couple matches with him. I think I had a Royal Rumble match or something with him in MSG. But I’d love to have had a long run with Chris because I thought he was fantastic and still is.”

On rumors of Jericho’s WWE return:

“I was talking about the early nineties, so 30 years later, he’s still one of the biggest names in wrestling about where he is going to go. That’s pretty cool and that’s why I have so much respect for Chris. I have no idea where he is going to go. I’d love to see him in WWE selfishly, because I don’t watch much AEW, not because I don’t like it but I love betting on sports, so I watch a little bit of wrestling, I watch most of it on clips on social media to keep up with it. But I love watching sports and so I don’t watch just a ton of wrestling, even though I keep up with it. So I’d love to see him on WWE just because it’d be easier for me to watch him and he’s going to be great wherever he goes.”