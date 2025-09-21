Hangman Page Addresses WWE Competition After AEW All Out

Following the conclusion of AEW All Out 2025, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW President Tony Khan spoke with media about the company’s mindset during the highly discussed head-to-head battle with WWE’s Wrestlepalooza.

When asked about the atmosphere backstage and whether WWE’s event factored into AEW’s locker room discussions, Page emphasized that the focus was entirely on AEW’s performance and its fans.

“You know, that’s a great question, because I think the assumption would be it’s what we’re talking about, it’s what we’re worried about. But the truth—the honest truth—is that it’s not remotely. You know, it’s something that we see coming. When it does happen, it’s like, okay, ‘yeah, yeah, I figured.’ And it’s not something we’re thinking about. We’re so focused on what we do here. You know, we’ve got—how many people here today? Over 13,000 people in the building today who came to see us. All those people buying those pay-per-views, they’re here to watch us. That’s what we’re focused on. And I know that might not be what you would assume is happening and what the talk is, but that’s the honest truth. We are just so committed and so focused on putting forth the best effort that we can. That’s all that’s on our mind, and that’s honest to God.”

Tony Khan echoed Page’s sentiments, describing the energy backstage as overwhelmingly positive and celebratory of AEW’s growth.

“Definitely felt like the energy backstage today, and at All In Texas, was very much focused on what everyone felt was going to be a great event. And tonight, everybody came out. Thankfully, I felt like the vibe after was so positive about AEW and what we’re doing here—what a great show we had, what a great champion we have, what a great new women’s world champion we have. And I really felt like tonight this show was a celebration of this locker room.”

Page successfully defended the AEW World Championship against TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher in the night’s main event, capping off a show that drew over 13,000 fans in attendance and thousands more on pay-per-view.