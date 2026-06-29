Harry Smith Discusses All Japan Return Plans And Davey Boy Smith’s Advice

Harry Smith is hoping to return to All Japan Pro Wrestling later this summer after spending the past two years competing and living in Japan.

Speaking with Bill Apter at 80s Wrestling Con, Smith shared an update on his current status, revealing that he is taking a short break before he hopes to head back overseas. “So the last two years, I’ve been wrestling over for All Japan Pro Wrestling and been living over in Japan regularly for almost the last two years,” Smith said. “I have a break… not vacation, but break from Japan right now. Hopefully I’ll be back in the summer.”

During the interview, Smith discussed the differences between wrestling in Japan and the United States, explaining that Japanese audiences still view professional wrestling as more of a legitimate sport.

“Over in Japan, it’s still considered a bit more of like a sport, like more serious,” Smith explained. “The Japanese wrestling style is a lot different with the complicated sequences leading into the ending of a match, whereas over here it’s a little bit more commercial based.”

Smith also praised the hard-hitting nature of All Japan Pro Wrestling’s in-ring style. “Over in All Japan, we’re hitting each other. We’re going hard style. And I liked it that way,” he said, mentioning legendary names such as Stan Hansen, Steve Williams, Vader, and Haku as examples of the promotion’s physical tradition.

The second-generation star also reflected on one of the biggest accomplishments of his career, becoming the first Canadian to capture All Japan’s prestigious Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship.

“In 2024, I was the 74th Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion for All Japan Pro Wrestling and the first ever Canadian to win that as well,” Smith said. “Check that match out on YouTube with Yuma Aoyagi. It was a tremendous honor to wear that championship. Same title that Steve Williams, Stan Hansen, Big Van Vader, Terry Gordy all won as well.”

Later in the interview, Smith was asked about the most valuable lesson he learned from his father, WWE Hall of Famer Davey Boy Smith.

“Every time you go out in front of that audience, they’re there to spend their hard-earned money,” Smith said. “You should always feel the nervous feeling. It never goes away. I think when it totally does, maybe that’s time to move on. But there should always be that little bit of adrenaline… Wrestling would be nowhere without our audience.”

The interview concluded with a lighthearted exchange, as Smith named his personal “Five Moves of Doom” as the Russian leg sweep, backbreaker, stomp to the stomach, second-rope elbow drop, and the Sharpshooter—crediting Bret Hart’s famous finishing sequence for softening opponents up before the submission was applied.