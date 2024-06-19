Hearing For Nick Hogan’s DUI Case Set To Take Place This Week

The hearing in Nick Hogan’s DUI case, which was set a couple of Thursdays ago, has been set to take place on Friday, June 21 at the Pinellas County Court.

Hogan appeared in court last week to change his plea, but court documents don’t show that a change was made or granted.

Hogan was arrested on November 18, 2023, at 4AM in Clearwater, Florida, on suspicion of DUI.

According to the arrest report, Hogan approached a traffic stop in the median lane and was told to pull over. However, he didn’t oblige; he was even going 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. After Hogan was pulled over, he smelled like alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. Hogan didn’t do well with his field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer after his arrest. Police bodycam footage on YouTube showed that he denied drinking after being pulled over.