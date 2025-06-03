Hector Melendez Confirmed For AAA x WWE Worlds Collide

Hector Melendez, who previously worked on AAA’s creative team, has confirmed that he will be part of this Saturday’s AAA x WWE Worlds Collide event. He will be working backstage with AAA for the event, as he stated in an interview with Contralona, according to PWInsider.com.

Melendez said, “I’ve maintained communication with everyone working there (AAA) and we have lived a lot of professional and personal experiences. This is an opportunity that I was looking for years, since 2017, and there was always something stopping it until now with AAA. Returning to AAA now, especially as part of WWE, it means more to redeem mistakes from the past in every aspect of life. Being part of the creative with WWE & AAA is the crowning moment of my life after everything I’ve gone through. I will give it my all because this represents a new opportunity not just for me, but for other Puerto Rican and Latin American Wrestlers.”

You can check out Melendez’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)