Hiroshi Tanahashi Wants The NJPW STRONG Titles To Be Exclusive At American Events

NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi recently took part in a press conference, where he talked about a number of topics including how he wants the NJPW STRONG Championships to be exclusively defended at American events.

Tanahashi said, “Taking into account the opinions of wrestlers and fans, we want to clarify the roles and concepts of each championship belt, and raise the status of our championships. This will see various forms, but firstly, the NJPW STRONG Championships will be restored to their original roles of being defended only on American events.”

On each title having a different role:

“We want to make the STRONG titles American exclusive. Additionally, there have been a lot of new titles of late, and it’s important I think for wrestlers to understand what championships they want to aim toward, and for fans to understand that as well. Each title can have a role in different events, but we want the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to consistently be the peak and have those roles take place after that.”