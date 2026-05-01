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HOG Glory At The Globe Results – May 1, 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
HOG Glory Globe
HOG Glory Globe

The following results are from Friday’s HOG (House Of Glory) Glory At The Globe event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Amazing Red.

– 5150 (Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie) def. The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon).

– Thunder Rosa def. Brittnie Brooks.

– Joe Alonzo def. JJ Doze, Payne, Turbo Phumi, Jovanissi and Onyx Amagi in a Suicidal 6-Way Match.

– Daron Richardson (c) def. Raymond Bright to retain his HOG Cruiserweight Championship.

– Zilla Fatu (c) def. Lance Anoa’i to retain his HOG Crown Jewel Championship.

– Charles Mason (c) def. Jonathan Gresham to retain his HOG World Championship.

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