HOG Glory At The Globe Results – May 1, 2026

The following results are from Friday’s HOG (House Of Glory) Glory At The Globe event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Amazing Red.

– 5150 (Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie) def. The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon).

– Thunder Rosa def. Brittnie Brooks.

– Joe Alonzo def. JJ Doze, Payne, Turbo Phumi, Jovanissi and Onyx Amagi in a Suicidal 6-Way Match.

– Daron Richardson (c) def. Raymond Bright to retain his HOG Cruiserweight Championship.

– Zilla Fatu (c) def. Lance Anoa’i to retain his HOG Crown Jewel Championship.

– Charles Mason (c) def. Jonathan Gresham to retain his HOG World Championship.