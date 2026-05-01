WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, Florida 5/1/2026

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Thea Hail def. Zena Sterling in a Singles Match.

– Keanu Carver def. Ulka Sasaki in a Singles Match.

– Lizzy Rain def. Jessica Bogdanov in a Singles Match.

– WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill def. The Culling’s Niko Vance in a Singles Match.

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) in a Tag Team Match.

– The Vanity Project (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor and Jackson Drake) def. Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Jaida Parker def. Kali Armstrong in a Singles Match.

– Tony D’Angelo (c) def. DarkState’s Saquon Shugars to retain his WWE NXT Championship.