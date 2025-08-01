HOG High Intensity Results – August 1, 2025

By
James Hetfield
-
HOG High Intensity 2025
HOG High Intensity 2025

The following results are from Friday’s HOG (House of Glory Wrestling) High Intensity event at the NYC Arena in New York City, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Daron Richardson (c) defeated Angel Jacquez, JJ Doze, J Boujii, Mantequilla and Rich Swann in a 6-Way Ladder Match to retain his HOG Cruiserweight Championship.

– The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon) (c) defeated The Texas Outlaws (Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes) in an Open Challenge Match to retain their HOG Tag Team Championship.

– Charles Mason (c) defeated Carlito to retain his HOG World Heavyweight Championship.

– Ricochet defeated The Amazing Red in a Special Attraction Match.

– The Amazing Red defeated Ken Broadway, Idris Jackson, Raheem Royal, Ben Ruten, Matt Awesome, Carlos Ramirez, Jodi Aura, Joey Silver and Smiley in a Matt Travis Memorial Battle Rumble to win the Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal Contract, earning the right to challenge for the HOG World Heavyweight Championship whenever he chooses.

– Indi Hartwell (c) defeated Priscilla Kelly to retain her HOG Women’s Championship. After the match, Shotzi Blackheart attacked Indi.

– Bully Ray defeated Zilla Fatu (c) in a Tables Match to become the new HOG Crown Jewel Champion. Ricochet interfered in the match.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR