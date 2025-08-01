HOG High Intensity Results – August 1, 2025

The following results are from Friday’s HOG (House of Glory Wrestling) High Intensity event at the NYC Arena in New York City, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Daron Richardson (c) defeated Angel Jacquez, JJ Doze, J Boujii, Mantequilla and Rich Swann in a 6-Way Ladder Match to retain his HOG Cruiserweight Championship.

– The Mane Event (Midas Black and Jay Lyon) (c) defeated The Texas Outlaws (Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes) in an Open Challenge Match to retain their HOG Tag Team Championship.

– Charles Mason (c) defeated Carlito to retain his HOG World Heavyweight Championship.

– Ricochet defeated The Amazing Red in a Special Attraction Match.

– The Amazing Red defeated Ken Broadway, Idris Jackson, Raheem Royal, Ben Ruten, Matt Awesome, Carlos Ramirez, Jodi Aura, Joey Silver and Smiley in a Matt Travis Memorial Battle Rumble to win the Matt Travis Memorial Battle Royal Contract, earning the right to challenge for the HOG World Heavyweight Championship whenever he chooses.

– Indi Hartwell (c) defeated Priscilla Kelly to retain her HOG Women’s Championship. After the match, Shotzi Blackheart attacked Indi.

– Bully Ray defeated Zilla Fatu (c) in a Tables Match to become the new HOG Crown Jewel Champion. Ricochet interfered in the match.