HollyHood Haley J Says WWE Is Still Her Ultimate Goal

Indie star HollyHood Haley J recently appeared on an episode of the Ringside podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how being on the hit Netflix series “Wrestlers” really changed her life as it got her a bunch of bookings and a try out.

Haley J said, “Well, if you haven’t seen my social media, it’s been up there. I’m getting a bunch of followers. Getting a bunch of bookings. Some out of the country bookings, that’s cool. A lot of people ordering merch. Almost sold out of all of my merch. Got me a little try out, it didn’t fall through, that will come back around. It got me new friends.”

J also talked about how WWE is still her ultimate goal as well as compete at WrestleMania.

“The ultimate goal is obviously WWE. I’m trying to wrestle at WrestleMania, become champ, top dog. Anywhere I go, I make my way to the top. I just have to get there. That’s the goal. Be champ, wrestle at WrestleMania, then I can retire.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)