HOOK Recaptures FTW Championship At AEW ALL IN 2023 (Videos)

AND NEW!

The FTW Championship changed hands at the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event on Sunday.

During the “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England, HOOK and Jack Perry battled for the FTW Championship in the second of two bouts leading up to the main pay-per-view card.

The bout saw the two violently pummel each other, using a limo that Perry entered the area in as a weapon, as well as a trash can and other foreign objects.

When all was said and done, it was HOOK who sunk in his Red Rum finisher for the submission victory to recapture the FTW Championship.

HOOK is fighting for his family. HOOK is fighting for his birthright. At #AEWAllIn Zero Hour, HOOK is fighting for the FTW CHAMPIONSHIP! Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!

🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a

🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg@730Hook pic.twitter.com/ovmkPTmuv3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

The FTW Champion Jack Perry arrives at #AEWAllIn in a limo! But HOOK isn't going to wait for him! Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!

🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a

🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg@boy_myth_legend | @730HOOK pic.twitter.com/aEfu4bH18j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023