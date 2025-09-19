Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Wrestlepalooza & AEW All Out Preview

After a brief two-week hiatus, the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is back on PWMania.com with a loaded new episode just in time for a massive wrestling weekend!

Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent look ahead to two major events: WWE Wrestlepalooza and AEW All Out.

The duo breaks down what to expect, gives their predictions, and dives into the key storylines heading into both shows.

But that’s not all — they also discuss: Andrade’s official release and what’s next for him, WWE’s potential WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia – what it means, and how fans may respond, and a candid conversation about what AEW is currently missing and how the company can regain its momentum.

Listen now below: