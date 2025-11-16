House Of Glory & Big Event EXS Superclash – November 15, 2025

On Saturday, November 15th, House of Glory, in conjunction with Big Event EXS, held its big event at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, NY, “Superclash.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.

The main event of the show saw Mercedes Mone challenge for the APAC Wrestling Women’s Championship against the champion, Nor “Phoenix” Diana.

We also saw Amazing Red battle Nic Nemeth, Shayna Baszler go one-on-one with Maki Itoh, a new #1 Contender crowned for the HOG Cruiserweight Championship, Killer Kross in action, Scarlett Bordeaux team up with Shotzi Blackheart to take on the team of Allie Katch and Priscilla Kelly, and Charles Mason put his HOG World Championship on the line against Dezmond Xavier. Check out the full results down below.