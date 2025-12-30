Nick Gage Recovery Update Emerges After Difficult 2025

Top indie star Nick Gage has faced numerous setbacks in 2025. In April, he tragically lost his partner, Sondra Culbertson. A few months later, Gage entered treatment for addiction and had his final professional wrestling match on September 20.

Since then, he has not been seen publicly, and there have been no updates regarding his health.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter (now known as X) to share an update on his longtime friend and deathmatch veteran, Nick Gage. Lauderdale addressed the critics and those who take advantage of others, and expressed gratitude to wrestling legend Sean Waltman for his support.

Lauderdale wrote, “On oct 1st, this guy was face to face with death

in less than 3 months, the turnaround is shocking & remarkable

this is what it looks like when you break free from decades of addiction and *finally* start believing in yourself

the king is back and i couldn’t be more proud MDK”

Gage has been involved in wrestling since 1999. He was an early participant in Combat Zone Wrestling, where he became one of the promotion’s most consistent performers. After taking some time off due to legal issues, Gage returned to compete in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and other independent promotions. In 2021, he made an appearance on an episode of AEW Dynamite, where he faced Chris Jericho in a match.