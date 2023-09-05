How Those In WWE Are Reacting To CM Punk’s AEW Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, while still working for AEW, CM Punk reportedly expressed interest in a WWE return.

Regarding Punk’s firing from AEW, there is said to be a mixed reaction from people (including top talent) within WWE. Punk was reportedly “an immediate topic of discussion.”

PWInsider.com reported the following about the possibility of Punk returning to WWE: “There were some who were adamantly against the idea and didn’t believe it could happen but others who looked at it as a ‘chance to make big money.’ We know of one top tier star who was all for it, but it wouldn’t be their call.”