How Tony Schiavone Became The Lead Play-by-Play Announcer For AEW Collision

Tony Schiavone took over as the lead play-by-play announcer on AEW Collision this past Saturday, with Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness providing color commentary. Jim Ross took Kelly’s place in the main event segment.

Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how he got the lead play-by-play spot on Collision:

“I told Tony (Khan), this was months ago, ‘I would like another chance at doing play-by-play. I can probably do Rampage.’ He said, ‘Okay, let me think about it.’

Schiavone stated that he believed he would be assigned to Rampage rather than Collision. He stated, “I thought I was going to do play-by-play on Rampage. Then he hit me with (Collision) and you don’t say no to that. You say, ‘Hell yea I’ll do it.’ I’ve told you this many times and I’m sincere about it, Kevin Kelly is a great announcer. He is so smooth and so good. I really enjoyed working with him and Nigel. We’ve only worked together once, but we’ve been together backstage for however many months.”

