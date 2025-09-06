Huge Match Made Official For WWE WrestlePalooza

During Friday night’s post-WWE Clash in Paris episode of SmackDown, held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, a highly anticipated one-on-one match was officially announced for this month’s WWE WrestlePalooza.

The match will feature 17-time World Champion John Cena taking on “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar.

This announcement came after Lesnar attacked Cena and Sami Zayn during their United States Championship match that opened the show.

After the attack, Lesnar was seen walking backstage, where he told Cena that he would see him at WrestlePalooza. The match was confirmed shortly thereafter.

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, September 20th, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will be broadcast live on ESPN.