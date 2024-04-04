Huge Name Considered To Induct Muhammad Ali Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE will be holding the 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony this coming Friday immediately following that night’s episode of SmackDown and will feature Paul Heyman, Lia Maivia, Muhammad Ali, The U.S. Express, Thunderbolt Patterson and Bull Nakano.

Fightful Select reports that WWE Hall of Famer “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan was being considered as the person to induct the great Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame. That has not been confirmed yet as of this writing.

It was recently revealed that WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will induct his grandmother Lia Maivia, while Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will be inducting “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman.