Hulk Hogan Documentary On Netflix Set To Debut This Month

Netflix recently announced on its official Twitter (X) account that a new documentary titled “Hulk Hogan: Real American,” focusing on one of pro wrestling’s most influential and iconic figures, the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, is set to premiere on the platform on April 22nd. The documentary will feature Hogan’s last-ever interview.

The global streaming giant shared the following about the upcoming release: “Uncover the man behind Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan: Real American, an unfiltered documentary featuring Terry Bollea’s last interview, premieres April 22.”

Hogan passed away on July 24th, 2025, at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. His final appearance on WWE television occurred during the premiere of Monday Night RAW on Netflix earlier that same year, where he was notably booed by the crowd.