Hulk Hogan Leg Drops Alcohol Out Of His Life, Reveals Weight Loss And Health Improvement

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan made a significant life change this year after becoming “sick and tired of being sick and tired” of himself.

The Hulkster appeared on TMZ Live this week and announced that he has been alcohol-free for 8 months and has lost more than 40 pounds.

Hogan, who turned 70 last month, said his most recent fitness plan began on New Year’s when he “got sick and tired of being sick and tired of myself.” He intended to just take a short break from drinking, but he’s now gone almost a year without a sip of alcohol and couldn’t be happier with how things are going.

“It changed everything,” Hogan said of how his body responded to the new diet. “I wasn’t eating late at night — I wasn’t eating junk food anymore. I dropped like 40 pounds right away.”

Hogan revealed that his alcohol consumption had gotten pretty bad right before he quit, leading to wild binge-eating sessions that were harming his physique and joints.

The former nWo leader said he’s not sure how much longer he’ll be alcohol-free because he could see himself drinking socially again in the future. Hogan, on the other hand, was adamant that he will not return to the way things were when he was wrestling.

“I would never drink daily, you know, like I did when I was wrestling,” he said.

Hogan said he’s feeling great now and has a much easier time keeping up with his 45-year-old fiancée Sky Daily, whom he proposed to in July.