Hulk Hogan Opened Up About Fentanyl Use In Final Interview Before Passing

Hulk Hogan revealed details about his past use of fentanyl to manage severe physical pain in the Netflix docuseries Hulk Hogan: Real American, which served as one of his final interviews before his passing in July 2025.

The documentary explores a difficult period in Hogan’s life following his 2009 divorce from Linda Hogan, when he joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling while dealing with significant physical issues.

According to Hogan, the toll of years in the ring left him in extreme pain, contributing to his reliance on powerful medication during that time.

“I was taking 80-milligram fentanyls, two in the morning… I had two 300mg patches… and they gave me six 1500mg fentanyl lollipops.”

He recalled a pharmacist reacting with shock at the level of medication he had been prescribed.

“You should be dead. We have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl.”

The docuseries also highlights how both Hogan and TNA quickly realised he was no longer physically able to perform at the level expected, despite his return to the spotlight following the divorce.

Hogan passed away in July 2025 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. His final interview offers a candid look at the physical and personal struggles he endured behind the scenes of his wrestling career.

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