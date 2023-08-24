Hulk Hogan Reveals He Was Almost Murdered In Puerto Rico, Talks Pulling A Gun On Harley Race

Hulk Hogan gave a lengthy interview on The Joe Rogan Experience to promote his CBD line. Hogan spoke extensively about his wrestling career, Brock Lesnar, and a variety of other topics.

On pulling a gun on Harley Race:

“We pumped the signal into Kansas City for eight weeks. Harley Race had been there for like 18 years. He was the NWA champion. I’m the champion the world and he’s a very proud and means son of a bitch, and all of a sudden, here comes this blond-haired idiot from New York and went, ‘I’m the WWF Champion, the WWE Champion. I’m coming to Kemper arena.’ We pumped the segment. So I come. I fly into town. I show up about two in the afternoon. My guys call me and said, ‘Harley Race came down here with a gun. He tried to light the ring on fire.’ They told me Harley said when I show up, he’s gonna kill you. I had to go to the bathroom and my stomach was killing me. So I’m sitting on the toilet going to the bathroom. Davey Boy Smith, The British Bulldog said, ‘Oh my God. The fu**ing king is here. He’s gonna kill you, Hogan.’ I pull up my wrestling yellow tights up. I don’t even wipe my as, as fast as I could because I don’t want to get caught with my pants down and I don’t have a fighting chance. I blow out the bathroom. I turn around the corner and he puts that gun right in my face. He said, ‘I should kill you for coming in and doing this’, and this is Harley Race talking to me, and then he puts the gun down and he goes, ‘I really need a job.’ I went, holy sh*t. I shook his hand brother. I was a huge fan. Loved the guy to death anyway.’”

On almost getting killed in Puerto Rico:

“So I go down to Puerto Rico, and we have the match. We sell out the stadium. Me and Macho Man go back to the room and we go walk in his room, and his room is trashed. All of a sudden, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna go to my room.’ So all of a sudden I go to my room, and, I don’t want to say the guy’s name, but when I opened the door, he’s sitting there, and because he’s still really active, and he’s sitting there with a gun and he said, If you ever come back here, I’m gonna kill you.”

Hogan also mentioned that Bruiser Brody was killed in the dressing room in Puerto Rico a few months later. Hogan said, “I was going back to Tampa. I haul ass to the airport. I got on an Eastern Airlines Flight, the last one out of town and flew to LA. I was supposed to be going home to Tampa. About four months later, Bruiser Brody goes down there has a little argument. The booker calls him into the shower, cuts his throat, and kills him. That’s down there in Puerto Rico.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



