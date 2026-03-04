Hulk Hogan’s Estate Facing $10 Million Lawsuit Over Real American Beer

The estate of late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is now involved in a major legal dispute surrounding the branding and ownership of “Real American Beer,” a beverage launched shortly before Hogan’s passing on July 24, 2025.

According to reports from TMZ, celebrity branding firm Carma HoldCo Inc. has filed a breach-of-contract claim seeking $10 million in damages. The company alleges it was the original architect behind the Real American Beer concept and had planned to use Hogan as the brand’s primary ambassador. Carma claims former executives connected to the beer brand allegedly took pitch materials created by the firm and used them to secure a separate deal directly with Hogan, cutting the company out of the agreement.

Carma initially filed its lawsuit in July 2025, not long after Hogan’s death, and later amended its complaint after early motions to dismiss were filed. The firm maintains that its intellectual property formed the basis for the product currently being sold.

Hogan’s estate has strongly rejected the accusations. Represented by attorney Alan S. Gassman, the estate filed a formal objection on March 1, 2026, arguing that the claims lack legal merit and that no binding agreement ever existed between Hogan and Carma.

According to the defense, Carma never developed an actual beer product and did not possess any protected trade secrets related to brewing or distribution. Court filings from the estate describe the allegations as “meritless” and contend the company had no enforceable rights to the branding or concept.

The case carries significant financial implications for Hogan’s heirs. The estate reportedly includes more than $11 million in real estate assets, along with cryptocurrency holdings, personal property, and valuable intellectual property tied to the Hogan name and likeness.

As the dispute proceeds in federal court, the central legal question will be whether discussions and proposals made during Hogan’s final year constitute a binding contractual agreement. With Hogan no longer able to testify, the case is expected to hinge heavily on documentation, communications, and the interpretation of preliminary business arrangements tied to the “Real American Beer” brand.