Ilja Dragunov Breaks Silence On Missing WWE WrestleMania 42

Ilja Dragunov is taking a measured and positive outlook on not being part of the WrestleMania 42 in-ring lineup.

Speaking with Ringer Wrestling, Dragunov was asked whether he felt disappointed about not having a match on WWE’s biggest stage this year. His response reflected both perspective and confidence in his body of work.

“You kind of roll with the punches in life, you know. Disappointment is such a hard word. I’m living my absolute best life. I am. I have amazing performances with Carmelo, and I think honestly everything that we achieved together—from NXT to the main roster—means a lot.”

Dragunov pointed to his recent run — including standout performances alongside Carmelo Hayes — as something that carries more long-term value than a single WrestleMania appearance.

“Not having a match at WrestleMania this year is only one thing that we don’t have compared to everything else we accomplished in front of the audience. All the memories and moments we gave to the people watching us fight—there’s nothing that anyone can take away from us.”

Despite missing out this year, Dragunov made it clear he believes everything will fall into place over time.

“People will remember this, and somewhere down the line, it’s all going to make sense.”

While he is not scheduled to compete, Dragunov remains one of WWE’s most respected in-ring performers, with many expecting him to be featured in a prominent WrestleMania moment in the future.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 coverage and updates.