Ilja Dragunov Says WWE NXT Wanted To Create Something Fans Wouldn’t Forget

WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov recently spoke with TVInsider.com a number of topics including how he doesn’t see anyone working in the same way the NXT brand does.

Dragunov said, “I treat it the same way I treat competition in general in my life. I have no opinion because for me when I think of competition in regards to me, there is nobody that can do the things I do. I don’t see any competition in that sense. I see the same for the entire NXT brand. I don’t see anyone working in the same way the NXT brand does.”

Dragunov also talked about how NXT wanted to create something on the October 10th episode that was memorable and that the fans were not going to forget for a very long time.

“We have this working environment where everyone is motivated to evolve constantly, and in a way, that nobody else can copy or reproduce. I think everybody else, especially me as NXT champion, was focused on performing on that night to our very best ability. Also, because those icons were there, we wanted to create something that was memorable and beautiful that people were not going to forget for a very long time.”