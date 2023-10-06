IMPACT On AXS TV Lineup For Next Week’s Show Revealed

You can officially pencil in some new matches for next week’s episode of IMPACT On AXS TV.

On this week’s show, multiple bouts were confirmed for the October 12, 2023 episode of the weekly two-hour show.

Scheduled for next Thursday’s IMPACT On AXS TV is Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Killer IMPACT match, as well as The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan for the IMPACT Tag-Team Championship.

Also on tap for next week’s show is Eric Young vs. Jake Something vs. Champagne Singh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Dirty Dango in a 5-Way match where the winner gets #20 spot, loser gets #1 spot In Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

Make sure to check back here every week for complete IMPACT On AXS TV results.