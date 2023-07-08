IMPACT Slammiversary To Feature Traci Brooks’ Return, New Match Announced

You can officially pencil in a new match for the IMPACT Slammiversary 2023 premium live event.

This week, Frankie Kazarian challenged Eddie Edwards to a bout at the pay-per-view scheduled for next Saturday from Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Kaz noted he wasn’t coming alone, confirming that Traci Brooks will be in his corner for his bout against Edwards, who will have Alisha Edwards in his corner.

