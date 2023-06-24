IMPACT Summer Sizzler 2023 Spoilers For 6/29 & 7/6

The two-night IMPACT Wrestling Summer Sizzler special event is in the books.

On Friday night, IMPACT Wrestling taped their Summer Sizzler shows that are scheduled to air on June 29 and July 6 from Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured below, courtesy of Marc Middleton, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

IMPACT SUMMER SIZZLER SPOILERS (6/29/2023 & 7/6/2023)

* Dirty Dango defeated Crazzy Steve. This started with Dango’s show-opening promo. Dango then cut a post-match promo to call out Director of Authority Santino Marella as a disgrace. Santino came out to respond and they went back & forth on the mic until Heath ran in and attacked Dango from behind

* Impact X-Division Champion Chris Sabin retained over Trey Miguel. Zachary Wentz made his return and attacked Sabin. The Rascalz double teamed Sabin until Impact World Champion Alex Shelley made the save

* Lio Rush defeated Jack Price

* Masha Slamovich defeated Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King. The finish saw Courtney Rush come down to take out Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde at ringside by choking her with a chain. After the match, Slamovich attached herself to the other side of the chain and left with Rush

* Kenny King defeated Yuya Uemura. After the match, Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry interrupted King’s celebration and brought him a gift, which was a music video poking fun at King’s past as a Chippendale dancer

* Nick Aldis came to the ring to cut a promo and explain his recent attack on Impact World Champion Alex Shelley. Aldis called Shelley out, then asked him to sit in the crowd with the fans. Aldis said he attacked Shelley because Shelley is a fake revolutionary who tried to keep people like Aldis away from Impact. Aldis and Shelley started fighting until Impact X-Division Champion Chris Sabin made the save. Lio Rush then ran out to help Aldis, and they beat down The Motor City Machineguns

* Eddie Edwards defeated Frankie Kazarian

* Sami Callihan and Rich Swann defeated Champagne Singh and Shera

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Angels. After the match, Gresham asked for a handshake but Deaner got in the way and yelled at Angels not to. Angels pushed Deaner away and shook Gresham’s hand. Angels and Gresham then left together

* Gisele Shaw defeated Courtney Rush

* Johnny Swinger defeated Chic Donovan. Ernest “The Cat” Miller came out and re-started the match, then Donovan won

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey defeated Kevin Knight

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo retained over Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley retained over Brian Myers

* Steve Maclin defeated PCO in a Street Fight. After the match, Maclin cut a promo and yelled at the crowd to stick around because he has something to say. Maclin then called himself the King of Extreme, which brought out Tommy Dreamer. Dreamer hit Maclin with the Dusty Rhodes punches and the Bionic Elbow, then PCO hit Maclin with a chokeslam. Dreamer then cut a promo and said his last match at Center Stage was on January 7, 2000. He said his mother passed away a month ago, and he has been diagnosed with skin cancer, but the Impact locker room is the reason he keeps coming back. Dreamer promised not to fade away and said he will wrestle tomorrow night at Center Stage as well. Dreamer finished by handing the mic to PCO, who ended the show with, “Atlanta, GA… You’re alive!”