Impact Wrestling Results – July 6, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back on our televisions from the Center Stage in Atlanta Georgia! We will see Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Nick Aldis & Lio Rush. Plus, Jonathan Gresham vs. Angels, Gisele Shaw (with Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal) vs. Courtney Rush (with Jessicka) and much more! Continue below for the complete results.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards w/ Alisha Edwards

RESULTS: Eddie Edwards defeats Frankie Kazarian via pinfall with a Boston Knee Party.

Backstage interview with Lio Rush:

He says that he was not here to make friends, but he was here to win the X-Division Championship. Nick Aldis confronts Rush, and they agreed that the two wanted to make history and agreed to be a team to beat the Motor City Machine Guns tonight.

Backstage promo:

Frankie Kazarian challenged Eddie Edwards to a match at Slammiversary.

Champagne Singh & Shera vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

RESULTS: Sami Callihan & Rich Swann defeats Champagne Singh & Shera pinfall after Sami Callihan hits the Cactus Driver 97 from Sami to Singh.

Backstage:

Brian Myers tells Gia that him and Moose are the most well-oiled tag team. Gia brings up Moose’s recent losses. He says they’ll give Rich and Sami real competition next week in a tag match!

Footage from BTI (Before the Impact):

It shows Santino cussing out Dirty Dango as he will face off in Windsor post-Slammiversary. Heath also hit Dango with a Wake-Up Call. We then see another vignette from Dango.

Alan Angels w/ Deaner & Kon vs. Jonathan Gresham

RESULTS: Kon wanted to get involved in the match multiple times but, Deaner stopped him wanting Angels to do it alone!

Jonathan Gresham defeats Alan Angels via submission with the Octopus hold!

After the match, Gresham offers his hand to Angels, but he turns away! He tells Deaner he does not need him anymore! Deaner is mad when Alan turns to Jonathan Gresham for the handshake!

Backstage:

MPACT Tag Team Champions Bullet Club’s ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) cut a promo talking about their tag title defense on Slammiversary! They were interrupted by The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) saying that they deserved a shot at the tag titles. Wentz challenged Bey to a match to get a title match and Bey accepted.

Trinity knocks on Deonna Purrazzo’s locker room:

She thanks Deonna for having her back last week but then it escalates to questions of Deonna not helping Trinity fast enough. Deonna says they don’t need each other’s help and brings up how she did the Champ challenge to prove herself. Deonna suggests she’ll do another open challenge next week so that Trinity can see exactly who she’ll be facing.

The Good Hands vs. PCO

RESULTS: Scott D’Amore joins commentary. PCO defeats The Good Hands via pinfall on Moonsalt on Skyler.

After the match, Bully Ray & Steve Maclin attacked PCO & Scott D’Amore after the match. Ray handcuffed D’Amore into the top rope before Maclin & Ray brawled with Bully Ray to the back. Backstage, Bully & Maclin then proceeded to set PCO on fire.

Gisele Shaw (w/ Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal) vs. Courtney Rush (w/ Jessicka)

RESULTS: Gisele Shaw defeats Courtney Rush via pinfall with a roll up with her feet on the ropes!

Kenny King & Sheldon Jean walking around backstage:

They have multiple women approaching King with money. After that, IMPACT Digital Champion Joe Hendry confronted King before Yuya Uemura appeared too.

Backstage:

Hendry pops up. King and Sheldon talk about how Hendry has no friends and is a joke. Yuya Uemura pops up and then King and Jean walk away.

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Nick Aldis & Lio Rush

RESULTS: Nick Aldis & Lio Rush defeats Motor City Machine Guns via pinfall after Lio hits the Final Hour Frog Slash on Chris Sabin!

Confirmed for Slammiversary on July 15 is Hendry vs. King, plus Kazarian vs. Edwards with Traci Brooks and Alisha at ringside. Stay tuned with pwmania for more wrestling news, results and more!