Impact Wrestling Results – November 2, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back on AXSTV pre-recorded from Glasgow, Scotland with 24 hours until Turning Point. On the card is, Impact Knockouts World Champion Trinity vs. Emersyn Jayne. Plus, Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and Dani Luna will take on Moose, Brian Myers and Deonna Purrazzo. We will also see, MCMG vs. Josh Alexander and Eric Young and so much more! Continue below for the results.

Glasgow Cup Finals: Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

Joe cuts a promo; he says he’s happy to bring Impact wrestling back to Scotland. Hendry says the future is looking bright for the company and Joe Hendry. He says if he can beat the legend Frankie Kazarian and win the Glasgow Cup it will prove he belongs on this stage. Joe Hendry says, “WE BELIEVE IN JOE HENDRY”!

RESULTS: AND THE WINNER OF THE GLASGOW CUP FINALS JOE HENDRY! Joe Hendry defeats Frankie Kazarian via pinfall. Scott D’Amore came out to the ring to present the trophy to him.

Backstage:

Deonna Purrazzo, Moose, and Brian Myers cuts a promo for their trios match tonight!

Backstage:

Joe Hendry cuts a promo on Simon Miller. He says, he will show Simon why he should BELIEVE IN JOE HENDRY!

Moose, Brian Myers and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and Dani Luna)

RESULTS: Deonna Purrazzo, Moose, & Brian Myers defeats Subculture via pinfall after Moose hits a Spear on Andrews.

Promo:

Josh Alexander and Eric Young hypes their upcoming matches tonight and tomorrow night at Turning Point.

Trey Miguel vs. Grado

RESULTS: Grado defeats Trey Miguel via pinfall with a boot to the face!

Promo:

Eddie Edwards hypes his match up against Will Osprey tomorrow night.

Emersyn Jane vs. Trinity

RESULTS: Trinity defeats Emersyn Jane via pinfall with a Sit Out Powerbomb!

Video Footage:

The Impact wrestlers speak about the UK tour.

Promo:

Trinity cuts speaks about her win tonight and addresses defending against Purrazzo tomorrow.

Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

RESULTS: The Motor City Machine Guns defeats Josh Alexander & Eric Young via pinfall after Chris Sabin hits a Cradle Shock on Eric Young.