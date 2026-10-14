Indi Hartwell Opens Up About Winning Gold At TNA Bound For Glory

Indi Hartwell won the TNA Knockouts World Title on Sunday at Bound For Glory 2026. Following her victory, TNA Wrestling released a backstage promo video featuring Hartwell discussing her achievement, marking her first title win in TNA.

In the video, Hartwell also reflected on her previous loss in a title match at Bound For Glory a year ago.

Hartwell said, “Well, first of all, it’s crazy what can change in a year. Last year at Bound for Glory, I was going for the title, trying to bring it home to TNA because NXT had it. I didn’t get the job done; in fact, I feel like I completely humiliated myself, embarrassed myself. My family was right there in the front row. And yeah, I didn’t bring it home, but this year finally turned the toy belt into the real thing.”

On Mickie James being the guest referee:

“And the crazy part is that Mickie James was special guest ref, and before the match, I was kind of just going over my own thoughts and understanding how big and how special this is. To have Mickie there, someone who I used to watch on TNA TV, I used to watch her have crazy matches, and now she’s out there reffing me. She was there for me to win my first title here in TNA, so, yeah, I’m so grateful. I’m grateful for all the hiccups, all the rollercoasters, like all the times I failed because, I mean, it all led to this, and yeah, if I had to do it all over again, I would. I’d go through all the hard **** because it’s always worth it in the end. So yeah, new Knockouts World Champion.”

You can check out Hartwell’s comments below.